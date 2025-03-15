John Abhraham's 'The Diplomat' earns Rs 4.03 crore on day one at domestic box office

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham-starrer "The Diplomat" has collected over Rs 4.03 crore net on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the film released in theatres on Friday.

Production banner T-Series shared the day one collection of the movie on its X handle along with the poster of the film.

"A strategy that strikes gold. 4.03 crore NBOC," read the text on the poster.

The caption said, "Diplomacy, courage and a box office triumph! Thank you for making #TheDiplomat and his mission a success, this victory is ours."

"The Diplomat" is inspired by real events and features Abraham as diplomat JP Singh, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma, played by Sadia Khateeb, from Pakistan.

“The Diplomat” is produced by Abraham’s JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.