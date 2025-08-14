John Abraham-starrer Tehran's projection illuminates Mumbai’s Sea Link

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A day before the 78th Indian Independence Day, and on its release date, the poster of John Abraham starrer "Tehran" lit up at the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

Abraham, was also present at the event and called it a "proud, unforgettable moment", adding that being a part of "Tehran" has been a phenomenal journey.

"Going by my film choices over the years, it’s obvious that I have an ongoing love affair with the country — a connection that finds its way into almost everything I do on screen. My fascination with geo-politics made this story an instant draw for me. "Interacting with the brilliant minds at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service was both inspiring and humbling and watching the film’s poster light up the Bandra Worli Sea Link was a proud, unforgettable moment," the 52-year-old added.

Streaming on ZEE5, "Tehran" is a geo-political thriller about the global tension between Israel and Iran and India's entanglement in the conflict as collateral damage. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Arun Gopalan, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli in key roles. PTI SMR BK BK