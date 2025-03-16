John Abraham-starrer 'The Diplomat' earns Rs 4.68 cr at box office on 2nd day

New Delhi: "The Diplomat" starring John Abraham earned Rs 4.68 crore net at the box office on its second day, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film released in theatres on Friday and collected Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day. Following, it made Rs 4.68 crore on Saturday. The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 8.71 crore net.

Production banner T-Series shared a poster depicting the box office numbers. "Negotiations mastered, victory secured. #TheDiplomat shines at the Box Office. Book your tickets now. #TheDiplomat in cinemas now," read the caption of the post.

“The Diplomat” is produced by Abraham’s JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

Inspired by true events, the film features Abraham in the role of diplomat JP Singh, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma, played by Sadia Khateeb of "Raksha Bandhan" fame, from Pakistan.