John Abraham's 'Tehran' to release on ZEE5 on August 14

New Delhi: "Tehran", headlined by Bollywood star John Abraham, will stream on ZEE5 from August 14.

Inspired by true events, “Tehran” is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan. It also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa and Madhurima Tuli.

The film "dives into the shadowy world of international espionage where one man’s allegiance could tip the balance between loyalty and betrayal," according to a press release.

The story draws inspiration from the 2012 bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, a real-life incident that spiraled into complex diplomatic ripples. Amidst this, ACP Rajeev Kumar (Abraham) is pulled into a covert operation that spans continents, ideologies, and fractured alliances, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur.

Abraham said he had one of the most intense and layered roles of his career in 'Tehran' “'Tehran' is a truly global film—rooted in real events but resonating far beyond borders. Playing ACP Rajeev Kumar in 'Tehran' has been one of the most intense and layered roles of my career as he is not your conventional patriot. He’s a man constantly torn between duty and conscience, and that moral conflict is what makes this story so compelling," he said in the statement.

"This film isn’t about good versus evil—it’s about navigating the grey. I’m proud to be part of a project that dares to explore these complexities, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it this Independence Day on ZEE5. I am also thankful to ZEE5 for giving a global platform to this film because in all honesty, Tehran is India’s first international film," he added.

Gopalan called the film "a mirror held up to a fractured world".

"'Tehran', to me, is a mirror held up to a fractured world. A story about shifting loyalties, blurred identities, and the human cost hidden in the shadows of global politics. We approached it with honesty and restraint because the truth it draws from is far from fiction.

"Every decision these characters make carries weight; every silence, every betrayal leaves a mark. I’m thankful to John, Manushi, and the cast for stepping into this world with such courage and authenticity." “Tehran” is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film.