John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ to release in theatres on March 7

Mumbai: Bollywood star John Abraham's "The Diplomat" will make its debut in theatres on March 7, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is inspired by a true story that shook the nation, promising a "gripping tale of power, patriotism".

"When diplomacy becomes the only weapon, one man takes on the impossible. This March 7th, discover a story that defied all odds, only in theatres near you," producer Bhushan Kumar's banner T-Series posted on Instagram along with a poster of the movie.

The movie, written by Ritesh Shah, will feature Abraham in the role of a high-ranking government official.

The film is produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar through T-Series.

John Abraham has also produced the project through JA Entertainment along with Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.