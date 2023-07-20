John Boyega open to returning to 'Star Wars' universe

London, Jul 20 (PTI) British star John Boyega says he is willing to reprise his character of Finn in the future installments of the "Star Wars" franchise.

The actor starred as the rebel warrior Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy starting 2015's "The Force Awakens" and went on to play the role in its two follow-ups "The Last Jedi" (2017) and "The Rise of Skywalker" (2019).

Boyega expressed his interest in reprising his "Star Wars" role with online British publication TechRadar in an interview conducted before the actors strike.

"I'm open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached and a terrific director. So yeah, I'm open to all opportunities," he said.

In the new "Star Wars" films, Boyega played Finn, one of the four pivotal characters in the series besides Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

His comments come almost two years after he slammed Walt Disney Studios, the parent company of the franchise's production banner Lucasfilm, for marginalising his character in the "Star Wars" movies.

"What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good. I'll say it straight up," the actor had said. PTI COR RDS RDS