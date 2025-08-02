John Krasinski to direct 'A Quiet Place III'

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski is set to write, direct and produce the fourth installment of the horror film series "A Quiet Place".

The makers shared the announcement on the Instagram handle on Friday night. The post featured the release date of the film. It is slated to hit the big screen on July 9, 2027.

Details about the plot and the star cast of the film are being kept under wraps.

Krasinski has previously directed and starred in two films of the franchise, "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II". The films released in 2018 and 2020, respectively, also featuring Krasinski's wife and actor Emily Blunt.

In 2024, Michael Sarnoski directed the prequel spin-off titled "A Quiet Place: Day One". The film starred Lupita Nyong'o in the lead role. Krasinski wrote the story of the film alongside Sarnoski.

All the three films did good box office business and collectively grossed the amount of USD 900 million at the box office.

Krasinski will next feature in a political action thriller "Jack Ryan" film.

Written by Aaron Rabin, it is directed by Andrew Bernstein and will have the actor essay the role of Ryan, a former Marine officer and Afghanistan veteran working as a field operative for the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency).

It also stars Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly and Sienna Miller.