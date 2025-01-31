John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie join cast of Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Los Angeles: Actors John Leguizamo and Benny Safdie have joined the cast of "The Odyssey", the latest film by Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan.

Leguizamo and Safdie are part of a star-studded cast that also includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

"The Odyssey" is based on the epic Greek poem by Homer and will be released in theatres on July 17, 2026. Universal Pictures is the studio behind the film.

Homer's "Odyssey" follows Odysseus, who spends years travelling back home from the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his journey.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, the epic poem explores "themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning, and the struggle against divine will".

"The Odyssey" marks Nolan's first project after 2023's “Oppenheimer”, which went on to win seven Oscars earlier this year including Best Picture and Best Director.

Nolan is writing and producing the project alongside his wife Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy banner.

Leguizamo is best known for his work in "Carlito's Way" (1993), "Super Mario Bros" (1993) and "Romeo + Juliet" (1996.) Safdie has been a part of projects like "Licorice Pizza" (2021) and his 2019 film "Uncut Gems", which he co-directed alongside Josh Safdie. He also featured in Nolan's "Oppenheimer".