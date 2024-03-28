John Leguizamo joins cast of Apple TV+ series 'Firebug'

Los Angeles, Mar 28 (PTI) Hollywood actor John Leguizamo is the latest addition to the cast of Apple TV+ drama series "Firebug".

Leguizamo, 63, will feature alongside the previously announced actors Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett. Kari Skogland of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will direct the series, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

"Firebug" is loosely inspired by a crime podcast of the same title, which was based around true events and incidents.

The series will follow "a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists", as per the official plotline.

In the show, Leguizamo will portray Esposito, a "former policeman with a lot of bad habits and a lot of good instincts".

Egerton will also executive produce the show, which has Dennis Lehane attached as the writer. Apple Studios is backing the project. PTI ATR RB