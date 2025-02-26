John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' series

Los Angeles: British veteran John Lithgow will be officially stepping into the wizarding world as the actor has confirmed that he will take on the beloved role of Albus Dumbledore in the highly anticipated "Harry Potter" series.

The 79-year-old actor, known for delivering critically acclaimed performances in movies and on stage, shared the news in an interview with American news outlet Screen Rant.

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited.

"Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.” Dumbledore is one of the most iconic characters in the Harry Potter universe, created by British author JK Rowling with her best-selling book series.

The character served as the wise and powerful Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and was regarded for his deep wisdom, kindness and formidable magical abilities.

He played a crucial role in guiding Harry Potter through his journey while leading the fight against Lord Voldemort.

In the "Harry Potter" film series, the character was first portrayed by Richard Harris in the first two films. After his death, Michael Gambon took over the role and played it till the last movie.

Jude Law later portrayed a younger Dumbledore in the "Fantastic Beasts" film series.

The Harry Potter series, which is expected to commence filming later this year, is described as a “more in-depth” adaptation of Rowling’s books compared to the film franchise.

Earlier, Oscar winner Mark Rylance was in talks to play the role of Dumbledore. The three leads of the show -- Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley -- will likely be newcomers.

Warner Bros launched an open casting call for children aged between 9 and 11 lst year.

Francesca Gardiner will serve as the showrunner and executive producer on the show. Mark Mylod, known for his work on shows such as "The Affair", "Game of Thrones" and "Succession", will direct multiple episodes.