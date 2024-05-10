John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson join cast of 'The Fantastic Four'

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Marvel Studios' much-awaited "The Fantastic Four" movie has added veteran actor John Malkovich and Ralph Ineson to the cast.

Malkovich has been roped in for an undisclosed role, while Ineson has been cast as the world-devouring cosmic villain Galactus, reported entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The two actors will feature in the movie alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner and Paul Walter Hauser.

"The Fantastic Four" will mark the entry of the superhero quartet — Pascal's Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch (Quinn), and Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing — into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company in 2019.

Garner was recently cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the Marvel comics.

Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame will direct "The Fantastic Four" from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

Marvel Studios will release the film on July 25, 2025. PTI RB RB