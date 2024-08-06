'John Wick 4' sequel series in development with Keanu Reeves, Chad Stahelski as exec producers

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (PTI) The popular franchise "John Wick" is getting a series adaptation with a new set of characters.

According to Deadline, the show is titled "John Wick: Under The High Table".

Keanu Reeves, the lead actor in all the previous installments of the action thriller franchise, will executively produce the series alongside its director Chad Stahelski.

Stahelski will also direct the pilot episode of the show set at Lionsgate. It is written by "The Old Man" co-creator Robert Levine.

The story in "John Wick: The High Table" picks up directly after the events of "John Wick: Chapter 4", which released last year.

According to the makers, the series promises to “combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age,” indicating a mix of newly created and existing characters As per the reports, the fifth film for the franchise is also in development and would be a separate entity from the series.

The studio also has an upcoming spinoff film "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas, which takes place between the third and fourth "John Wick" movies. PTI ATR RDS RDS