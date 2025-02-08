Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz's 'Day Drinker' adds Madelyn Cline

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (PTI) Actor Madelyn Cline, known for appearing in popular series "Outer Banks", has joined the cast of "Day Drinker", an upcoming action thriller starring Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz.

The movie, which hails from Hollywood studio Lionsgate, will be helmed by Marc Webb, the director behind "500 Days of Summer" and two "Amazing Spider-Man" films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Day Drinker" follows a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. Both of them soon find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly and connected in unexpected ways.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Depp and Cruz after "Blow", "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" and "Murder on the Orient Express".

Chelsea Kujawa is overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Dan Freedman negotiated the deals for the studio.

It also marks Depp's most high-profile project of late following the many controversies that arose from his highly publicised divorce from "Aquaman" actor Amber Heard. His directorial "Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness" recently premiered at the Rome Film Festival.

Cruz was last seen in the 2023 sports drama "Ferrari".

Cline rose to fame after her work in the Netflix drama series "Outer Banks". She has also appeared in shows and movies like "Stranger Things", "Boy Erased" and Rian Johnson's mystery film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery". PTI ATR RB RB