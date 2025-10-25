Johnny Depp to lead 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol'

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (PTI) Hollywood star Johnny Depp is set to join the cast of Paramount Pictures' "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol".

The upcoming film is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story and will be directed by Ti West, known for his horror film trilogy, "X" (2022), "Pearl" (2022), and 2024's "MaXXXine".

It will have a script by Nathaniel Halpern, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Depp will star alongside Andrea Riseborough of "Oblivion” and “To Leslie fame in "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol", which is set to release in theatres on November 13, 2026.

"Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol" will feature Depp in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, a misanthropic and miserly businessman in 19th-century London who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future in an effort to save himself from an afterlife of torment.

The character has been essayed several times in different adaptations, including the 1951 adaptation titled "Scrooge" featuring Alastair Sim, Bill Murray-starrer "Scrooged", which released in 1988, 1992’s “A Muppet Christmas Carol” with Michael Caine, and 2009’s “A Christmas Carol” with Jim Carrey.

The film is produced by Emma Watts with Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman serving as executive producers. PTI ATR ATR ATR