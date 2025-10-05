Joi Barua rocks Abbey Road Studios with song from upcoming film 'Cosmic Rhapsody'

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Assamese singer Joi Barua has come out with a live and composer's rock version of a climactic song from the soon-to-be-released animated film "Cosmic Rhapsody", performing it at the iconic Abbey Road Studios with musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a piano concerto.

Composed by Barua, with lyrics by Susan Lim, the song has been arranged and orchestrated by Manu Martin.

This live version by Barua, along with LIM musicians and a string quartet from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra released on Signum Records on Friday in celebration of World Space Week.

"Star Among the Cosmic Clouds" is the climax of "Cosmic Rhapsody", an animated feature film soon to be completed by creators Susan Lim and Christina Teenz Tan.

The film has the orchestral version of the song as a part of its soundtrack, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London Voices and singer Killian Donnelly.

Besides this live gig, there are two more versions of the song - an orchestral version recorded with Irish tenor singer Killian Donnelly, acclaimed pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and London Voices for the album 'Lim Cosmic Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra' released in May.

There was also a live performance at the Barbican Concert Hall with Tom Ball, Thibaudet, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a chorus of London Voices and City of London Choir.

Barua said "Cosmic Rhapsody" emphasizes humanity's journey into a brave new world of space exploration.

"The (musical project) ALAN story has always been about pushing the boundaries of science and exploring what it means to be human in an ever-changing technological landscape." "Our incredible team has used music as an art form to express what words alone simply cannot convey: the limitless nature of human imagination, identity, and our infinite potential to expand our consciousness as 'stars among the cosmic clouds'." He added, "A unique story, to figure out where humanity is heading, where science is heading, where science is willing to be pushed, the boundaries that would cease to exist, venturing into spaces where mankind hasn't been before, blurring the lines of reality." In 2023, the UK premiere of the Manu Martin's Lim Fantasy of Companionship for Piano and Orchestra was presented by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Cadogan Hall in London with 74 musicians and conducted by Robert Ziegler.

Besides Barua, the composers of the songs for the musical were Ron Danziger, Martin and Matthieu Enyard.

The orchestra played Barua's pieces like "ALAN the musical" theme song, "Ode to Alan", "Teleportation", "New World Order", "Synthetic DNA", and "The Jungle Song".

Barua has worked as a playback singer, vocal arranger and background singer in a number of films such as "Agent Vinod", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "DevD", "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." and "Lage Raho Munna Bhai". He has also sung the popular number "O Meri Laila" (radio version) from the 2018 film "Laila Majnu".

In 2014, he composed a song for Shonali Bose's film "Margarita with a Straw". PTI ZMN ATR ATR