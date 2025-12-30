Joke is on the bullies: Tara Sutaria calls out trolls over her concert videos with AP Dhillon

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Bollywood couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have slammed trolls for criticising the actor's closeness to AP Dhillon during the singer's concert, saying "clever editing" and "paid pr" won't break them.

Sutaria and Pahariya attended Dhillon's concert in Mumbai on December 26. Whereas Pahariya was among the audience, Sutaria got on the stage to perform alongside the singer.

The viral clips, which surfaced on the internet, showed the actor performing with the singer, cut to Pahariyas reaction who seemed uncomfortable by the duo's closeness during the performance.

Many on social media criticised Sutaria for getting close to Dhillon while her boyfriend watched on from the audience, some even using derogatory words to describe her.

In a post, both Sutaria and Paharia criticised the trolling.

Sutaria, who made her relationship official with the actor earlier this year, shared a clip from the concert on her Instagram handle on Monday.

In her caption, she praised Dhillon, with whom she had collaborated on "Thodi Si Daaru" track, and also addressed the viral videos on the internet from the concert.

"Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together," she wrote.

"P.S - False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies," she added.

Pahariya also called out trolls in the comment section, saying his reaction video was manipulated.

"Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru. Jokers," he wrote. PTI ATR ATR BK BK