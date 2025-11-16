Jon Batiste to make Indian debut

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Grammy-Award winning piano artist Jon Batiste is set to perform in India for the very first time, with shows in Delhi and Mumbai.

Batiste will perform in Delhi-NCR on November 24 at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, followed by his performance in Mumbai on November 26, which will take place at The Grand Theatre, NMACC, according to a press release.

A fourth-generation musician from New Orleans, Batiste’s family legacy has shaped American music for over a century. His journey mirrors India’s own relationship with legacy, where art flows from one generation to the next, evolving yet rooted, modern yet mindful of its origins.

His Academy Award-winning work on "Soul", co-composed with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, introduced his sound to millions worldwide, while his collaborations across film, television and global pop culture have cemented him as one of the most recognisable contemporary voices in music.

His performances are known for their singular blend of spontaneity, sophistication and emotional electricity.

The event is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and the tickets are available for purchase.