Jon Batiste to perform in Delhi and Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to make his debut in India and will perform in Delhi and Mumbai in November.

The 38-year-old composer shared the news with a post on Instagram on Monday. It featured a poster with the dates written over it.

Batiste will have his concert in Delhi on November 24, which will take place at Plenary Hall of Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, followed by another performance in Mumbai on November 26.

The location for the Mumbai performance is yet to be announced.

The pre-sale of the tickets for the shows will begin on Wednesday.

"The Maestro Series continues! I'm excited to announce that I will be playing in The Middle East and India for the first time this Fall! Tickets are on sale this Friday! For early access, click the link in bio for my exclusive pre-sale starting this Wednesday," read the caption of the post.

Besides winning an Oscar for composing Pixar’s "Soul", Batiste is also a seven-time Grammy award winner.

Following his concerts in India, he will perform in Kuwait on November 29.