Jon Bernthal recalls giving advice to Tom Holland for 'Spider-Man' audition

Los Angeles: Actor Jon Bernthal says some credit needs to go to him for helping Tom Holland land his role as Spider-Man as he not only made his audition tape but gave him a small advice.

Bernthal recalled working with the actor for the 2017 film "Pilgrimage". It was during that time the actors made each others audition tapes.

“We did (Pilgrimage) about seven or eight years ago. That was where both Tom did his audition for ‘Spider-Man’ and I did my audition for ‘Punisher.’ We actually made each other’s audition tapes on that film," Bernthal said during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Bernthal said Holland was confident about getting the role and kept saying, "I am Spider-Man", while making the audition. He added it was his advice to include stunts in the tape.

"I gave him the note, ‘Tom, maybe you should run up that wall and do a double backflip and then start the scene. And he was like, ‘Yeah, you think I should do that? That’s not too much?’” "I was like, ‘I don’t think any of these other fools are able to do that,’ and he in fact did that. It’s not that I take responsibility for him, but you know, like a little something." Holland eventually landed the role and appeared in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016).

He starred as Spider-Man in five other films, "Spider-Man: Homecoming", "Avengers: Infinity War", "Avengers: Endgame", "Spider-Man: Far From Home", and "Spider-Man: No Way Home".