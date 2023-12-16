Jon Hamm to lead to Apple TV+ show 'Your Friends and Neighbors'

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (PTI) Hollywood star Jon Hamm will play the lead role in "Your Friends and Neighbors", a new series streaming service Apple TV+.

The project, based on an original idea by acclaimed screenwriter and novelist Jonathan Tropper, has been officially ordered by Apple Studios, a press release said.

Hamm, known for starring in shows such as "Mad Men", "Good Omens" and "The Morning Show", will essay the role of Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tiny upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat.

These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time, the official logline read.

Tropper, who earlier developed popular series "Warrior" and "Banshee", has created the new series and will serve also as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+.

Hamm will executive produce alongside Connie Tavel.