Jonathan Bailey to take sabbatical from acting

London, Sep 7 (PTI) "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey says he is planning to take a break from his acting career and focus on his non-profit organisation, The Shameless Fund.

Bailey founded The Shameless Fund in June 2024. The organisation works towards helping the LGBTQ+ community by partnering with major global brands.

"I’ve been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing...But with everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on The Shameless Fund," the 37-year-old actor told British GQ in an interview.

"Over the next few months, I’ll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places...There’s this statistic: out of every £100 raised in the UK, only 1p goes to the LGBTQ+ community. You really have to dig to find solutions, and I genuinely think The Shameless Fund is exactly that," he added.

Bailey is popular for his role of Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series "Bridgerton". He will next star in the second part of Jon M Chu's directorial "Wicked", which is slated to hit the big screen on November 21.

The film also stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the lead roles.