Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley set to direct new ‘Star Trek’ movie

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (PTI) Filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to write, produce and direct a new "Star Trek" film.

Goldstein and Daley have previously worked on "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and penned the screenplay "Spider-Man: Homecoming" together.

As reported by the entertainment news outlet Variety, the new film will not be a continuation of the popular J J Abrams-led reboot of the series and won’t feature Chris Pine or any of the actors from those movies.

The plot details are being kept under wraps and the project will be independent, not connected to any previous or current television series, movie, or prior movie development projects.

The American science fiction media franchise created by Gene Roddenberry, which began with the series of the same name has expanded into various films, television series, video games, novels, and comic books.

The filmmaking duo, Goldstein and Daley, met on "The Geena Davis Show" and also worked on projects such as "Game Night" and "Horrible Bosses".

Goldstein and Daley most recently wrote, directed, and produced the Skydance film "Mayday" starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.