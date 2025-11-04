Jordan Roth to star in 'The Shards'

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (PTI) Tony Award-winning producer Jordan Roth became the latest addition to the star cast of drama series "The Shards" and will feature in a recurring role.

Roth will join the previously announced cast comprising Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is an adaptation of the 2023's novel by Bret Easton Ellis of the same title. It fictionalised memoir of Ellis's high school experience in 1981 Los Angeles.

The novel's narrator, Bret (Rigney), recalls his group of friends who befriend new student Robert Mallory (Gere) in their final year of high school and the tragedy that follows.

Roth is known for producing "Kinky Boots", "Hadestown", "Moulin Rouge!", and the 2021 revival of "Company" on Broadway.

Actors Wes Bentley, Graham Campbell and Hayes Warner round off the cast.

Murphy executive produces "The Shards" with Ellis, Nick Hall, Kathleen McCaffrey, Brian Young and director Max Winkler.