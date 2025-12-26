Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns announce engagement

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (PTI) American television personality Jordyn Woods shared a series of pictures on Friday as she announced her engagement to basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns after 5 years of togetherness.

Woods, who is best known for appearing in reality show "Life of Kylie", uploaded pictures on her Instagram handle. "Marry Christmas," she wrote in the caption.

The post featured the couple posing for the camera with Woods flaunting her ring.

She wore a white bodycon dress and complemented it with a white fur jacket. Towns opted for formals and completed the look with brown jacket.

Woods, 28 and Towns, 30, started dating in May 2020. They announced their relationship publicly in September of the same year with a collaborative Instagram post. "I found you, then I found me," it read. PTI ATR ATR ATR