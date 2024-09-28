Joseph Gordon-Levitt to visit India for IFP Season 14, says 'feels surreal'

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, popular for films such as "10 Things I Hate About You", "500 Days of Summer" and "Inception", will embark on his first India visit to attend the IFP (formerly India Film Project) season 14.

Gordon-Levitt will be the special speaker for the opening session of the two-day event, billed as a festival for all things Creativity X Culture, set to be held in Mumbai between October 12 and October 13.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, also known for online media platform HIT RECORD, said he is looking forward to coming to India.

“It feels surreal to be visiting India for the first time. I’ve long been a fan of Indian music and culture and have been engaging with Indian creators through our community, HIT RECORD.

“Being invited to speak at the 14th Season of IFP is truly an honor. The rise of independent cinema, storytelling, and art in India fascinates me. There’s something captivating about how its rich history blends with the world of film and music. I’m excited to experience this vibrant creativity firsthand at IFP,” Gordon-Levitt said in a statement.

For IFP season 14, the actor joins a line-up including Indian cinema personalities, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kabir Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla, Shoojit Sircar, Guneet Monga, Ram Madhvani, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharvari.

From thought-provoking discussions to immersive experiences, the new chapter of IFP has something unique for everyone, said festival organisers.

The event brings back its signature series of 50-hour challenges in filmmaking, music, design, performing arts, writing, and photography to this season, with over 54,000 creative minds participating globally, a press release stated.