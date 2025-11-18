Joseph Kosinski on 'F1' sequel: Would love to be able to tell another chapter

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski says he "would love" to create a sequel to Brad Pitt-starrer "F1".

The film released in June and featured Pitt as Sonny Hayes, who returns to racing after 30 years following an accident on the track, which nearly ended his career. The film also starred Kerry Condon in a pivotal role.

"I personally would love to see what other adventures Sonny Hayes has in his future," Kosinski said during Contenders Film Los Angeles, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"I’d love to see what’s happened with the APXGP team and Joshua Pearce, and see how his career goes, so I would love to be able to tell another chapter in that story and it’s something we just started kinda dreaming about and it’s fun to be in this stage of imagining what that might be," he added.

Actors Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo rounded off the cast of the film.

The film went on to gross over USD 600 million at the box office with its worldwide collection and also emerged as the highest-grossing film for Pitt. PTI ATR ATR