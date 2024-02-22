Joseph Quinn in talks for Alex Garland, Ray Mendoza's war film

Los Angeles: "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn is in negotiations to join the cast of A24’s upcoming film, which will be co-directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza.

Quinn, who broke out with his role as Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Netflix's "Stranger Things", will join "May December" actor Charles Melton in the untitled project.

Touted to be a war movie, the film will reunite Garland, known for critically acclaimed movies "Ex Machina", "Annihilation" and "Men", with Mendoza, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Mendoza served as the military supervisor for Garland’s latest film "Civil War", which is scheduled for release worldwide in April.

The new movie, which hails from Hollywood studio A24, will be produced by Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich and Peter Rice.

Quinn most recently bagged the role of superhero Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in Marvel Studios' upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie. The film will also feature Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

His upcoming movies are "A Quiet Place: Day One" and "Gladiator 2".