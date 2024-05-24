Josh Brolin on actors being difficult on the set: I just don’t buy it

Los Angles: Hollywood star Josh Brolin has no patience for actors who act difficult just because they think they are "creative or sensitive".

The actor, who turned director for the sixth episode of Prime Video series "Outer Banks 2", said he just doesn't approve of artists getting "irritated" for irrelevant reasons.

"Especially people who won’t come to the set and that kind of ****. If there’s a good reason, I get it, but if you’re just an irritated actor because you’re so creative or sensitive. I just don’t buy it," Broling told entertainment magazine Esquire.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently, Brolin had told host Jimmy Kimmel, “I don’t particularly love actors as an actor".

Brolin, 56, said he prepped a lot before taking on direction duties for "Outer Banks 2" and "loved it".

However, he has no plans to give up acting for direction.

"I’m not going to quit acting and just be a director. But it utilizes more of my sensibilities as a person. I’m naturally a communal person. I get excited by experimenting. To imprison that with just me feels really limiting. But I may just be a mediocre actor."