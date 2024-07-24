Josh Charles to join 'The Handmaid's Tale' final season

Los Angeles, Jul 24 (PTI) Actor Josh Charles is set to reunite with his "The Veil" co-star Elizabeth Moss in the final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" as a series regular.

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, the series has won 15 Emmys. It revolves around Moss as a handmaid who is forced to bear children for the state by being sent to a childless couple.

The show also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley, and Madeline Brewer.

No details are available about the character Charles, known for his roles in films such as "Dead Poets Society", "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" and his character of lawyer Will Gardner in "The Good Wife", will portray in the series.

The show is expected to go into production later this year and premiere in 2025. PTI BK BK BK