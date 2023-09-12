Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari expecting first child

Los Angeles: "Transformers" star Josh Duhamel and his wife, model Audra Mari are set to become parents.

This will be Duhamel's second child. He co-parents son Axl, 10, with former wife and pop star Fergie.

The 50-year-old actor and Mari, 29, announced the pregnancy on Instagram Monday.

The couple posted a photo of a black-and-white sonogram of their baby and captioned it as: "Baby Duhamel coming soon." The announcement comes a day after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Fergie, 48, also congratulated the pair.

"I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can't wait to be a big brother," she commented on their Instagram post.

Duhamel and Mari sparked romance rumours in October 2019 when they were photographed sharing a kiss at a Toronto airport. They got engaged in January 2022 and tied the knot eight months later.