Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari welcome first child

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) "Transformers" star Josh Duhamel and his wife, model Audra Mari have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Duhamel said the baby was born on January 11. The couple has named the child Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel.

"Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24," the actor captioned the black-and-white photo of their baby's feet.

This is Duhamel's second child. He co-parents son Axl, 10, with former wife and pop star Fergie.

Duhamel, 51, and Mari, 30, got engaged in January 2022 and tied the knot eight months later. PTI RDS RDS RDS