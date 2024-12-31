Josh Duhamel to lead action thriller movie 'The Neglected'

Los Angeles, Dec 31 (PTI) Actor Josh Duhamel will star in "The Neglected", an upcoming action thriller.

Directed and produced by David Lipper, who has also penned the script with Adam G Levine, the movie will also feature "Inglorious Bastards" actor Til Schweiger and Dylan Sprouse of "Beautiful Disaster" fame in pivotal roles.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the movie revolves around Shaw (Duhamel), a detective on the verge of retirement, who finds out on his last day that a serial killer has buried his son alive.

He races against time to solve three murders and find his son’s location before he runs out of air, read the official plotline.

The cast of "The Neglected" also includes Jeremy London and his brother Jason London as well as Elena Sanchez.

The movie is produced by Robert A Daly Jr for Latigo, Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Denise Loren, Mark Fasano and Ryan Winterstern.

Duhamel is best known for starring in five "Transformers" films as well as movies like "When in Rome", "Life as We Know It", "New Year's Eve", "Love, Simon" and "Shotgun Wedding".

His upcoming films also include crime thriller movie "Full Throttle Mindset" and Netflix’s drama series "Ransom Canyon". PTI ATR RB