Josh Holloway to feature in 'Flint'

Los Angeles, Apr 12 (PTI) Actor Josh Holloway, best known for his work in "Lost", is set to star in "Flint".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film is written and directed by Ryan Whitaker and based on the Western novel by Louis L’Amour.

Holloway will feature in the role of James Kettleman, a ruthless East Coast businessman who, in returning to the unforgiving New Mexico frontier, adopts the name Flint, which belonged to a killer who raised him.

The actor is also producing the project along with Ken Carpenter, Mark Pentecost and Beau L’Amour.

Holloway said he always wanted to tell the story of "Flint".

“To play this incredible role and help bring it to the screen as a producer makes this project even more special. It’ll be a new challenge, but one I am all in on," the 55-year-old actor added.

He will next star in "Duster" alongside Sydney Elisabeth. PTI ATR ATR ATR ATR ATR