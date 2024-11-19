Josh O'Connor joins cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (PTI) Hollywood actor Josh O’Connor is the latest addition to the cast of legendary director Steven Spielberg's next feature project.

O’Connor, best known for his performance in Netflix's "The Crown" as well as movies such as "God's Own Country", "La chimera", "Lee" and "Challengers", will appear alongside Emily Blunt in the movie.

The cast also includes Oscar winner Colin Firth, actors Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Hollywood studio Universal and Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment will be releasing the movie worldwide on May 15, 2026.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, the untitled movie has been billed as an "original event film". It will be produced by Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, who previously collaborated with the director for "Jurassic Park" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

Spielberg last directed the semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans", which was released in 2022.

O’Connor was most seen in Amazon MGM Studios' "Challengers" from Luca Guadagnino. The actor will next star in Kelly Reichart’s film "The Mastermind" and Rian Johnson’s new "Knives Out" movie, "Wake Up Dead Man". PTI RB RB