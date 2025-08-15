Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan-led 'War 2' earns Rs 51.5 crore at box office on opening day

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) "War 2", starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark with its domestic box office collection on the first day of its release.

Also featuring Kiara Advani, the film released in theatres on Thursday. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film "War". It also marked NTR's Bollywood debut.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 51.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day. Out of which, Rs 29 crore came from the Hindi version, and Rs 0.25 from its Tamil version. The film got Rs 22.25 from Telugu.

"War 2" is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It features Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, a RAW agent.

In "War 2", rogue agent Kabir will battle elite operative Vikram, played by NTR, in a global chase.

Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor round off the cast of the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "War" also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor alongside Roshan.

The film did good box office business and collected over Rs 471 crore worldwide. It was also the highest grossing film in India in 2019. PTI ATR ATR ATR