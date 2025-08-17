Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War 2' collects Rs 142.6 crore at box office in opening weekend

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) "War 2", starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, has earned Rs 142.6 crore at the domestic box office in three days.

Also featuring Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, the film released in theatres on Thursday. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, it is a sequel to the 2019 film "War". It also marked NTR's Bollywood debut.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 52 crore and went on to earn Rs 57.35 crore and Rs 33.25 crore on the following days. Out of the total collection, which constitutes 142.6 crore, Rs 99.5 crore has come from the Hindi version, Rs 0.9 crore from Tamil, and Rs 42.2 crore from the Telugu version of the film. The film features Roshan reprising his role of RAW agent Kabir.

In "War 2", rogue agent Kabir battles elite operative Vikram, played by NTR, in a global chase. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor round off the cast.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "War" also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor alongside Roshan.

The film did good box office business and collected over Rs 471 crore worldwide.

It was also the highest-grossing film in India in 2019. PTI ATR ATR ATR