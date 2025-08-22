Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' earns over Rs 200 crore at box office across India

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) "War 2", headlined by stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office during the first week from its release.

Released on August 14, the film also stars Kiara Advani and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and "Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva".

The film is the sequel to the 2019 release "War", which featured Roshan in the role of the RAW agent Kabir, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "War" collected over Rs 471 crore worldwide. It was also the highest grossing film in India in 2019.

Roshan is reprising his role in the latest installment.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 204.25 crore nett at the domestic box office. Out of which, Rs 150.4 crore came from the Hindi version, Rs 1.65 crore from Tamil and Rs 52.2 crore from the Telugu version, respectively.

"War 2" is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which is a series of spy action films. It includes other films such as "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), "War", "Pathaan" (2023), and "Tiger 3" (2023).

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. In "War 2", rogue agent Kabir battles elite operative Vikram, played by NTR, in a global chase. The film also marks the Bollywood debut for NTR.

Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor round off the cast of "War 2". PTI ATR ATR ATR