Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel to start shooting for untitled film in April 2024

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) South star Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel will begin filming for their forthcoming film in April next year, the makers announced Thursday.

Advertisment

The pan-India film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the update on its official X page.

"The most awaited project of @tarak9999 & #PrashanthNeel will commence in April, 2024. The prestigious high-octane spectacle will create a new benchmark in Indian Cinema. #NTRNeel @NANDAMURIKALYAN @NTRArtsOfficial," the banner said in the post.

Neel, known for the "KGF" franchise and the upcoming "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire", has also penned the script for the untitled film with the "RRR" star.

Jr NTR will next be seen in "Devara", directed by Koratala Siva. PTI RDS RDS RDS