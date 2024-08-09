Entertainment

Jr. NTR, Prashanth Neel's film 'NTRNEEL' to release in January, 2026

New Delhi: Jr NTR and Pranshanth Neel's film, tentatively titled "NTRNEEL", will release on January 9 in 2026, the makers announced on Friday.

The film, which has now gone on floors, marks the first collaboration between the "RRR" actor and Neel, known for his "K.G.F" franchise and "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire".

Banners Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts on Friday shared a post on X handle of the 'muhurat puja' ceremony attended by the makers and their families.

"The moment we all have been waiting for is here #NTRNeel begins with an auspicious Pooja Ceremony."

NTR, 41, one of the top actors in the Telugu cinema industry, will next star alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in "Devara: Part 1" which is set to hit the big screens on September 27.

The action thriller is directed and written by Koratala Siva and will be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

