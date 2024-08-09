Jr. NTR, Prashanth Neel's film 'NTRNEEL' to release in January, 2026

New Delhi: Jr NTR and Pranshanth Neel's film, tentatively titled "NTRNEEL", will release on January 9 in 2026, the makers announced on Friday.

This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! #NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026



MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial

The film, which has now gone on floors, marks the first collaboration between the "RRR" actor and Neel, known for his "K.G.F" franchise and "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire".

Banners Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts on Friday shared a post on X handle of the 'muhurat puja' ceremony attended by the makers and their families.

"The moment we all have been waiting for is here #NTRNeel begins with an auspicious Pooja Ceremony."

The moment we all have been waiting for is here #NTRNeel begins with an auspicious Pooja Ceremony



The DUO is all set to create a MONSTROUS HAVOC at the BOX OFFICE



See you all on his land from January 9th, 2026



Man of Masses @tarak9999

NTR, 41, one of the top actors in the Telugu cinema industry, will next star alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in "Devara: Part 1" which is set to hit the big screens on September 27.

The action thriller is directed and written by Koratala Siva and will be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.