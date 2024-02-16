Advertisment
Jr NTR, Jahnvi Kapoor's 'Devara' Part 1 to be released this october

NewsDrum Desk
devara part 1 Jahnvi Kapoor Jr NTR

Representative image

New Delhi: The release of "Devara" has been delayed by six months and the Jr NTR-starrer will now hit the screens on October 10, the makers said on Friday.

Billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the two-part film was earlier set to be released on April 5.

Jr NTR shared the new release date on his official X page.

"'#Devara' Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24," the "RRR" star captioned his post.

"Devara" is directed by Koratala Siva, the pan-India film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

