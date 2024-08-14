Jr NTR suffered minor sprain in wrist, now recuperating: Statement from actor's office

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Telugu star Jr NTR sustained a minor sprain in the wrist of his left hand a couple of days ago and is on the road to recovery, according to a statement issued by the "RRR" star's office on Wednesday.

The actor finished filming for his upcoming movie "Devara: Part 1" despite the injury.

"Mr. NTR @tarak9999 sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure.

"Despite the injury, Mr. NTR completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime, we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided," read the statement from Jr NTR's office.

"Devara", billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, is a two-part epic from filmmaker Koratala Siva. The first part of the movie, titled "Devara: Part 1", will hit the screens on October 10.

The upcoming movie also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. PTI RDS DIV DIV