Jr NTR to begin shooting for Prashanth Neel's film on April 22

New Delhi: Telugu cinema star Jr NTR will start shooting for his upcoming movie with filmmaker Prashanth Neel on April 22, the makers said on Wednesday.

The official X page of the currently untitled movie shared the announcement.

"#NTRNeel is entering its most explosive phase Man of Masses @Tarak9999 steps into the destructive soil from April 22nd #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial @NTRNeelFilm," the post read.

Billed as a pan-India film, the project is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Neel, best known for the "KGF" franchise and "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire", has also penned the script for the untitled movie with the "RRR" star.

Jr NTR was last seen in "Devara: Part 1", directed by Koratala Siva.