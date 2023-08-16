Jr NTR unveils Saif Ali Khan's first look from 'Devara' on actor's birthday

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Actor Jr NTR on Wednesday shared the first character poster of Saif Ali Khan from their upcoming film "Devara" on the occasion of the Bollywood star's 53rd birthday.

Advertisment

Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the film is directed by Kortala Siva. It marks the "Adipurush" star's Telugu debut.

Saif will play Bhaira in the Telugu film, according to the poster shared by Jr NTR on his X page.

"BHAIRA. Happy Birthday Saif sir ! #Devara," the "RRR" star captioned his tweet.

"Devara" is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor in a pivotal role, the film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. PTI RDS RDS RDS