Jr NTR's 'Devara' moved to Sep 27, Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' to release on Oct 11 now

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Alia Bhatt's upcoming film "Jigra" has been postponed and will now come in theatres on October 11 after Telugu superstar Jr NTR's "Devara" was moved to September 27.

“Jigra”, which marks her maiden collaboration with filmmaker Vasan Bala, was earlier scheduled for September 27, while "Devara", a pan-India movie from Koratala Siva, was to bow in cinemas on October 10.

"Devara", billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, is a two-part epic from filmmaker Koratala Siva. The first part of the movie, titled "Devara: Part 1", also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

The official X page of "Devara" shared the new release date of the film.

"Sending a Warning Notice to all coasts about his early arrival. Man of Masses @Tarak9999's #Devara in cinemas from September 27th," the post read.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

Karan Johar's Dharma Production then shared the new release date of "Jigra", which marks Alia's maiden collaboration with filmmaker Vasan Bala, on its social media handles on Thursday evening.

"A fierce journey to protect your own...your jigra! Starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina - #Jigra arrives in cinemas on 11th October, 2024," the banner posted on Instagram.

Also starring "The Archies" actor Vedang Raina, "Jigra" is also backed by Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt and Somen Mishra are credited as producers on the upcoming project. PTI RB BK BK