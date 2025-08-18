Jude Anthany Joseph to direct 'MV Kairali-The Enduring Mystery'

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, best known for "2018", is set to direct "MV Kairali—The Enduring Mystery", a film from Confluence Media.

"MV Kairali—The Enduring Mystery" will be based on one of the greatest maritime mysteries of Kerala.

"The film draws significantly on the meticulously researched and emotionally intense book on MV Kairali’s Captain, Mariadas Joseph, written by his son, Lt Col Thomas Joseph," according to a press release.

Both the English and Malayalam editions of the book titled "The Master Mariner", published by Azhimukham Books, will be released in Kochi on August 25.

In 1979, the cargo ship MV Kairali vanished while carrying iron ore from Goa to Germany. The ship had 51 members, all of whom were presumably lost. It disappeared forever after a last message on July 3, as it headed to Djibouti, from where it was to leave for the final destination, Rostock, in East Germany.

The turmoil that the disappearance of the ship set off was most felt in Kerala, from where 23 of those on board the bulk carrier came. Those left on the shore refused to accept the bureaucratic apathy and callousness, even as they battled financial hardships and trauma. Their relentless quest for answers set off a high-stakes investigation that uncovered layers of political, corporate, and international intrigue spanning continents.

Anthany Joseph said the movie will be a tribute to those who were aboard on MV Kairali.

“If it had not disappeared, MV Kairali and its possible achievements would have been a crowning glory in the long maritime history of Kerala and a matter of immense pride for each of us. However, in a matter of a few days, everything changed; fifty-one lives disappeared, and numerous families were thrust into permanent turmoil. Many people have spent their entire lives in the hope that their loved ones will one day return, " he said in the statement.

"No government and no system can compensate for their losses. By adapting the story of MV Kairali into a film, I hope that my humble efforts will provide some relief to those families, offering reassurance that not everyone has forgotten their people. The movie will also be our tribute to those aboard MV Kairali. I hope that the movie will provide at least a cinematic closure to the never-ending search," he added.

Thomas Joseph said his aim of writing a book has been to bring the "terrible" incident to a close after 45 years, not only for him but also for the general public.

"A 15-year-old child's experience with the missing ship Kairali was not only traumatic, but it also resulted in the irreversible loss of his father and mentor. For days, weeks, and years, the families remained mired in suffering and a dire financial situation due to the constant reports and media speculation that suggested the ship might have been hijacked.

"'The Master Mariner' is merely an effort to bring this terrible incident to a close after 45 years, not only for me and the general public, but also for those 49 families, many of whom still hold out hope that their loved ones will return," he added.

The director will pen the screenplay for the film alongside an American writer, James Wright, and Josy Joseph, a writer-journalist and also a founder of Confluence Media.

Josy Joseph said he did a research for years before coming up with the film.

"After years of research, our team has an authentic story to share about the MV Kairali, thanks significantly to Thomas Sir's well-documented book. There is no one better qualified than Jude to direct this film. Bringing the real story of MV Kairali, which is not limited to the ship, but extends to the tragedy of the families, to the big screen is both a responsibility and an opportunity to spark renewed conversations about accountability and justice," he said.