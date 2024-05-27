Judi Dench on absence from movies: Can’t even see

London, May 27 (PTI) Veteran actor Judi Dench has hinted that her time in front of the camera may come to an end due to her poor vision.

Dench, 89, has worked across theatre, television and movies. She has won an Oscar, a Tony, two Golden Globes and multiple BAFTA awards.

The actor, who hasn't appeared on the screen after the release of her musical "Spirited" in 2022, was asked about her upcoming projects at the Chelsea Flower Show last week, reported Deadline.

“No, no. I can’t even see", she told reporters.

Dench suffers from macular degeneration of the eyes, a disease that tends to blur one's vision.

In an earlier interview with Louis Theroux, the actor had said, "I don’t want to retire. I’m not doing much at the moment because I can’t see. It’s bad".

“I have a photographic memory so a person saying to me, ‘This is your line…’ I can do that,” she said. PTI ATR ATR BK BK