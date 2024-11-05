Judy Greer, Bryan Cranston, John Goodman to team up for 'Chili Finger'

Los Angeles: Judy Greer, Sean Astin, Bryan Cranston and John Goodman are set to star in the upcoming dark comedy feature film "Chili Finger".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, first-time filmmaker duo Edd Benda and Stephen Helstad will co-direct the movie.

Helstad wrote the script of "Chili Finger", which also has Goodman on board as an executive producer.

"Chili Finger" revolves around a recently empty-nested mother, played by Greer known for her work in "13 Going On 30" and "The Last Thing He Told Me", who discovers a human finger in her bowl of fast-food chili. When she blackmails the restaurant for a cash payout, the situation spirals out of control and her life descends into chaos.

Character details of Astin ("Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Cranston ("Breaking Bad") and Goodman ("The Flintstones") are being kept under wraps.

"Permanent Collection" actor Sarah Herrman and Paul Stanko ("The Brothers Sun" also round out the cast of "Chili Finger".

The film, set to begin production next spring, is backed by Beyond the Porch and Gold Tree Studios.

Sam Sandweiss (Darkwell Entertainment), Tim Chonacas (Gold Tree Studios) and Jo Henriquez are attached as producers.