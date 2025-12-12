Juju Productions, Saregama present first-ever Bollywood classics arranged for Western orchestras

Boston, Dec 12 (PTI) Juju Productions, the music and media company dedicated to creating cross-cultural artistic experiences, has partnered with Saregama India Ltd for the global release of Symphony Masala, a first-of-its-kind collection that reimagines iconic Bollywood classics for full Western symphonic orchestras.

The video series will debut on Saregama’s official channel from December 14.

The songs feature vocalist Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, Mithilesh Patankar and the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, led by conductor Peter Illenyi.

The scores were written by a multi-continental team comprising D J Sparr, Neville Franco, Kamlesh Bhadkamkar, Ishaan Chhabra, Bala G, Bappa Lahiri and others. The songs were mixed and mastered by Vijay Dayal.

According to a press release, Symphony Masala represents a historic cross-cultural leap: translating the oral, improvised traditions of Indian music into formal Western musical notation.

For the first time, Bollywood’s rich melodies have been arranged without traditional Indian instrumentation (such as tabla or sitar). This innovation creates a universal blueprint, allowing musicians worldwide—from high school students to professional orchestras—to accurately perform these songs regardless of their familiarity with the genre, it added.

"We conceived Symphony Masala to bring Indian melody into Western concert halls through a format that is accessible, portable, and rooted in deep musical respect," Palakurthi said.

Known for her versatility across genres and languages, Palakurthi is the first US-based artist to win Radio Mirchi’s Best Independent Song award.

She also featured in the Filmfare Award–winning series Times of Music alongside Bappi Lahiri and Vishal–Shekhar, and has collaborated with leading Indian artists including Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, Deepak Pandit, Salim–Sulaiman, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Hariharan, Bappi Lahiri, Ustad Rashid Khan, Shivamani, Guitar Prasanna and others.

Juju Productions, founded by Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, produces original music, live concerts, video content, and collaborative projects that bring together world-renowned artists across genres.

With a focus on cultural fusion, high-quality production, and global accessibility, Juju Productions has emerged as a leading platform for innovative Indo–Western musical collaborations. PTI BK RB