Julia Butters to reportedly star in 'Freaky Friday 2'

Los Angeles, Jun 9 (PTI) Actor Julia Butters, known for her roles in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and "The Fabelmans", is in talks to star in Disney's "Freaky Friday" sequel.

The upcoming film will be directed by Nisha Ganatra and actors Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are expected to reprise their roles from the 2003 original.

The studio has not officially confirmed any of its cast, including Curtis and Lohan. Disney had no comment on Butters' casting.

Directed by Mark Waters, the original "Freaky Friday" followed the story of a mother-daughter duo, played by Curtis and Lohan, whose souls exchange after the visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant as they wake up in each other's body the next morning.

Also starring Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon and Ryan Malgarini, the 2003 film was a box office success.

Andrew Gunn, who produced "Freaky Friday", is returning to back the sequel.