Julia Garner to play Silver Surfer in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'

Los Angeles, Apr 4 (PTI) Marvel Studios has roped in Emmy-winning actor Julia Garner to play Silver Surfer in its much-awaited "Fantastic Four" movie.

Garner, best known for performances in "Ozark", "The Americans" and feature film "The Assistant", will star alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn in the movie, which will be directed by Matt Shakman.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Garner's character is called Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the Marvel comics.

"The Fantastic Four" will mark the entry of the superhero quartet — Pascal's Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch (Quinn), and Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing — into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company in 2019.

The character of Silver Surfer was previously portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne in 2007’s “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” Shakman of "WandaVision" fame will direct "The Fantastic Four" from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

Marvel Studios will release "The Fantastic Four" on July 25, 2025.